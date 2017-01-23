Fontana Downhill Race #2 2017

Views:
2

A perfect downhill dirt day for Southridge USA’s Winter Series RD #2
Charlie Harrison, CJ Selig, & Nikolas Nestoroff are your winners in the rain!
Fontana, CA

Brandon
You might also like

Review – FOX Float 36 EVOL Fork

Commencal Introduce New BC Edition META / FURIOUS

Hope Tech: How To Brake

First Ride – Maxxis Aspen 29×2.25 Tires

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @mountainbikeaction

X
MBA-footer_sub1_02MBA-footer_sub1_03
¤