Free Shuttle Rides, Coaching and Free Lunch With Team Trek This Weekend!

If you’re in the SoCal area this weekend, the Trek Test Team has an offer you should not be able to refuse. They’re going to be out at the Southridge race series offering skills training and rider coaching absolutely for free. You can ride and meet the fast guys that help to develop the Trek bikes we love to ride. They’ll have freebie shuttles, a BBQ lunch, and tons of raffle prizes too.

Who: HS Riders SRC Riders and any Grooms

What: Skill Day/rider coaching, meet and greet Trek Test Team Riders as well as BBQ lunch

When: On March 12th 2017

Where: Fontana Mtb Park SRC (Southridge USA)

Cost: Free

Time: 10:00-4:00

Here is what we have in store for the 12th:

We will have shuttle access available

Demo support from Trek with our latest and greatest models to sample

Marked XC loops, DH course, pump track and Enduro courses

BBQ Lunch

Skills Clinic’s from top XC, Enduro, and DH riders

Raffle Prizes/giveaways

Trek Test Team, Would like to give back to the sport that has given us so much, but if you want to provide product for raffle giveaways on the 12th please feel free☺

Please RSVP to this e-mail or text to this number if you are planning on attending 951 445-5748