Grizzly Bear Tragically Kills Mountain Bike Cop

Views:
2

A mountain bike forest ranger was tragically mauled to death after a collision with a grizzly bear last summer.

Video credit: USA Today

Full report here:

Mike Wirth
You might also like

GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD 2018 TEAM BIKES

The Wright Line – Episode 3

MEET THE RIDERS AND THEIR RIDES: Nino Schurter

Trail Grams: Wrecking Crew & Shop Props

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @mountainbikeaction

X
MBA-footer_sub1_02MBA-footer_sub1_03
¤