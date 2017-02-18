How To Clean and Lube a Bicycle Chain with a Park Tool Chain Cleaner

Chain cleaning is an essential part of bike maintenance. It extends the life of your whole drivetrain and greatly improves shifting and overall drivetrain function. This video will walk you through each step of cleaning and lubricating a drivetrain, including:
• Cleaning with solvent
• Rinsing with soapy water
• Drying
• Chain Lubrication

Tools used in this procedure:
• CM-5.2 Cyclone™ Chain Scrubber – http://www.parktool.com/product/cyclo…
• CM-25 Professional Chain Scrubber – http://www.parktool.com/product/profe…
• CB-4 Bio Chainbrite™ – http://www.parktool.com/product/bio-c…
• GSC-1 Gearclean™ Brush – http://www.parktool.com/product/gearc…
• DH-1 Dummy Hub – http://www.parktool.com/product/dummy…
• MG-2 Nitrile Mechanic’s Gloves
http://www.parktool.com/product/nitri…

¤