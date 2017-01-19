How to Ride Dirt Merchant Without Getting Landed On—With Richie Schley, Brian Lopes and Matt Ryan

“We’re gonna send Dirt Merchant,” says Schley to his riding partners Matt Ryan and Brian Lopes at the top of Whistler Bike Park‘s famed black diamond jump trail. “And hopefully Lopes isn’t going to land on our backs!”

Lopes’s response? “Stay off the brakes.”

Why does Schley have cause for concern? Because halfway down the mountain, Dirt Merchant trail ends and links you into A-Line, which is the host trail of Whistler’s coveted Air Downhill race — a race that Lopes has won five times before.

Take a lap down Dirt Merchant with the boys and be on the lookout for a few Schleybletops (Schley’s classic tabletop) and even a couple suicide no-handers — and Lopes breathing down your neck!