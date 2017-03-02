How To Service Shimano SPD Pedals with Park Tools
In this video, we’ll show you how to adjust and service Shimano SPD pedals, as well as SPD-compatible pedal designs.
Tools used:
• Shimano TL-PD40 Pedal Tool
• Hex Wrenches – http://www.parktool.com/category/hex-…
• MW-SET.2 Metric Wrench Set – http://www.parktool.com/product/metri…
• CBW-1 Metric Wrench – http://www.parktool.com/product/metri…
• AV-5 Axle Vise – http://www.parktool.com/product/axle-…
• GG-1 Grease Gun – http://www.parktool.com/product/greas…
• HPG-1 High Performance Grease – http://www.parktool.com/product/high-…
