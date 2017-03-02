Introducing Terraduro Mid

Views: 4

The Terraduro™ Mid takes the classic Terraduro platform and makes it even more capable for all mountain adventures and serious enduro racing—and it excels in even the wettest conditions. The mid-top provides additional ankle support and coverage that inspires confidence when bombing through rock gardens or hiking rough trails. The breathable Ariaprene™ ankle scree cover moves with you to provide incredible comfort, and the laced closure allows you to get the perfect fit with seven points of adjustment. This shoe is highly water resistant with a water gasket, lace shroud, and a water sealed cleat opening. This shoe is built around a stout nylon shank that pedals like a pure XC shoe, combined with a grippy Vibram® rubber outsole that keeps you steady when scrambling over rocks and logs. A reinforced toe box offers protection from scrapes and impacts.