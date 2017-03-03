Jeff Lenosky’s Trailboss – Descending Bitterbrush Trail in Lyons, Colorado
If you checked out my Trail Boss video from Bitterbrush you saw me climb the well know trail in Lyons, CO. Beer:30 shows you the proper way to ride down!!
