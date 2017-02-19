MBA Builds – Custom Pivot 429SL

Southern California has been experiencing an interesting event known as “rain” the last couple months that has kept us off the trails a little more than usual. What do we do with some of extra time? Put together a couple sweet custom bike builds. Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.30.23 PM

Pivot released a redesigned version of their 429SL that featured an updated rear triangle using Boost spacing. The frame uses dw-Link suspension with 100-millimeters of rear travel and was designed for 100-120mm travel forks. For a more XC build we opted for a 100mm travel RockShox SID.

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.29.46 PM

The build kit is SRAM Eagle along with Level Ultimate brakes on 160mm rotors (front and rear).

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.30.07 PM

The 10-50 Eagle cassette has plenty of gear options for XC and trail riding.

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.29.57 PM

RideFast Racing provided a very lightweight set of their Hotwire wheels paired with the new WTB Ranger tires and Volt saddle.

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.28.47 PM

RockShox announced their new SID fork early last summer, and we have been eager to put some laps on it. The SID World Cup has a lighter chassis and uses their Charger Damper that allows for plenty of low speed compression adjustment.

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.29.08 PM

The Charger Damper has been tuned specifically for cross-country riding and uses a remote lockout.

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 1.47.52 PM

Wrapping up the build is ENVE bars, stem, and seat post with Red Monkey Karv grips.

 

