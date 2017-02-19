MBA Builds – Custom Pivot 429SL

Views: 7

Southern California has been experiencing an interesting event known as “rain” the last couple months that has kept us off the trails a little more than usual. What do we do with some of extra time? Put together a couple sweet custom bike builds.

Pivot released a redesigned version of their 429SL that featured an updated rear triangle using Boost spacing. The frame uses dw-Link suspension with 100-millimeters of rear travel and was designed for 100-120mm travel forks. For a more XC build we opted for a 100mm travel RockShox SID.

The build kit is SRAM Eagle along with Level Ultimate brakes on 160mm rotors (front and rear).

The 10-50 Eagle cassette has plenty of gear options for XC and trail riding.

RideFast Racing provided a very lightweight set of their Hotwire wheels paired with the new WTB Ranger tires and Volt saddle.

RockShox announced their new SID fork early last summer, and we have been eager to put some laps on it. The SID World Cup has a lighter chassis and uses their Charger Damper that allows for plenty of low speed compression adjustment.

The Charger Damper has been tuned specifically for cross-country riding and uses a remote lockout.

Wrapping up the build is ENVE bars, stem, and seat post with Red Monkey Karv grips.