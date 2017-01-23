Rae Morris Joins Liv’s Enduro Race Team

Views: 1

Rising off-road talent will focus on Enduro World Series aboard the new Liv Hail Advanced

Following the launch of the Hail Advanced, the industry’s first women’s-specific 160mm travel trail bike, Liv has furthered its commitment to Enduro racing at the highest-level with the addition of up-and-coming New Zealander Rae Morrison as she prepares for the 2017 Enduro World Series. Signing a two-year contract, Morrison will lead the brand’s foray into a dedicated EWS race campaign.

A relative newcomer to enduro competition, Rae’s varied racing background—from downhill to cross-county—has helped her develop the blend of technical skills and physical fitness demanded of the discipline. Her break-out year came in 2015 as she made her EWS debut—earning two top-five finishes at the final rounds of the season—while also becoming New Zealand’s top-ranked enduro racer.

First established in 2014, Liv is the first and only cycling brand completely dedicated to women. With an upbeat personality paired with the drive and confidence to take on the toughest race tracks, Rae not only values Liv’s mission but also embodies it. “I like that Liv is a brand dedicated to women of all levels—from those just starting out, to competitive racers—with women’s-specific bikes, gear and apparel that performs and looks amazing,” Rae said.

Leveraging Liv’s affiliate brand Giant, Morrison will receive complete support from the well-established Giant Factory Off-Road Team and anticipates a newfound confidence when the 2017 Enduro World Series kicks-off in March in Rotorua, New Zealand. “Having the best support, the best equipment, the best bike will make a world of difference. It takes away a lot of the pressure and saves energy for me to just focus on the race,” said Morrison who is looking to further improve on the success of her first two seasons.

Rae will have a quiver of Liv bicycles to utilize during training and competition but will rely on the Hail Advanced come race day. “It ticks all of the boxes: stable, yet playful and very confidence inspiring. I love it,” said Morrison after getting acquainted with her new Hail. For her training, Rae will also utilize the new 120mm travel, Pique Advanced trail bike. Both models are designed using Liv’s 3F design philosophy and are handcrafted with a women’s-specific Advanced-grade composite lay-up while featuring the latest in Maestro suspension technology.

In addition to Liv bicycles and select rider gear, Morrison will rely on SRAM components, RockShox suspension, Schwalbe tires and 100% eyewear, racewear and full-face helmets.

For more details about Rae and her 2017 race program including Liv bikes and rider please visit https://www.liv-cycling.com/global/teams-and-riders/liv-athletes/133/rae-morrison/929