Marcelo Gutierrez Shredding Urban DH Course

For the sixth consecutive year, Giant Factory Off-Road Team rider Marcelo Gutierrez kicked off his racing season with a win at the Manizales Urban Downhill race in Colombia. It has become an annual tradition for the hometown hero to return to central Colombia and defend his title. Here’s the winning run from Marcelo’s point of view, as he tackles the steep city streets on his Giant Glory Advanced team bike. Follow Marcelo and the rest of the Giant Factory Off-Road Team at http://www.facebook.com/giantfactoryt…