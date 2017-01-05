Matt Jones Throws Huge Tricks in Slopestyle MTB Training Session | Sound of Speed

Views: 6

“The warm summer evenings of the FMB World Tour season may have drawn to a close for another year, but that doesn’t mean that Matt Jones – one of the UK’s big names in terms of freeride and slopestyle riding – has any intention of hanging up his bike. Matt decided to give us a tour of his home trails at Woburn Sands and top secret slopestyle training compound. The trick to being a top slopestyle contender is marrying combinations of tricks, speed and style. Things which Matt is keen to keep sharp over the cold months ahead.”

