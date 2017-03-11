MBA Builds – Turner Flux V4.0

Views: 7

We are constantly getting asked about what bikes we are riding and what our preferences are for suspension and even drivetrains. In response to this we have decided to start posting some of the bikes we use on a regular basis for product testing and general riding.

This week is the Turner Flux V4.0 (review coming in our May issue).

The Flux is a full carbon fiber frame and rear triangle with easy to work on external cable routing and stealth dropper routing.

This bike has 120mm of rear travel with a 130mm fork on 27.5-inch wheels with a very progressive geometry. Surprisingly it has 12×142 rear spacing (opposed to Boost) and uses a dw-Link suspension design.

Our test bike came with Fox Factory suspension, SRAM Eagle, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, and Knight Composite Enduro wheels that have an inner rim width of 30mm.

We swapped out the stock bars and stem for Truvativ Descendant and installed a 125mm travel Fox Transfer post along with a larger 34-tooth Wolf Tooth Components front chainring and dropper ReMote.

Best way to describe this bike? It’s fun.

Words/Pics: Joe Mackey