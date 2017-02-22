More Than a Sport

Here’s The Story

In Draper, Utah, in a valley 20 miles south of Salt Lake City, the Corner Canyon High School Chargers mountain bike team assembles at the Orson Smith trailhead for the last organized practice before the 2016 Utah State Championships. The atmosphere is alight with energy.

Students huddle in small groups over phones, gazing up occasionally at the golden hills as they wait for the practice to begin. This region, nestled alongside the Wasatch Front, is a mecca for outdoor adventure sports. Neighboring valleys boast “the greatest snow on earth,” and are renowned for their world-class ski resorts, but here in Draper, the community of 50,000 residents claims something different but perhaps just as remarkable: the nation’s largest high school mountain bike team.

The 138 members of the Corner Canyon Chargers are a sight to behold. At the trailhead, mountain bikes—some new, some passed down from an older sibling—are scattered across the grass and gravel. For every five or ten students in a CCHS mountain bike jersey, an adult volunteer stands nearby ready to assist with last-minute adjustments. It is order in chaos, tied together with a single overwhelming sentiment: happiness.

These kids have worked for this day, the last before the year’s biggest race. They have put in the hours on the trail, both in season and over the preceding summer, and are now poised to test themselves against the state’s best. For some of these athletes, tonight marks the last practice of their career in high school athletics.

Beside the pavilion at the trailhead, a voice on a megaphone cuts through. Whitney Pogue, Head Coach of the CCHS Chargers, steps onto a nearby rock and runs through the announcements about the weekend’s championship in St. George. She is slight in build, with a thick shock of curly red hair and a deeply caring presence—attributes which have earned her the nickname “Ginger Mama.” She corrals the attention of the students with practiced authority

After the announcements, riders close into a giant huddle. Their voices come together in unison. From a whisper, they build to a full-on shout as they repeat the refrain: “Ooohh! Aaahh! You wish you were a Charger! Ooohh! Aaahh! You wish you were a Charger!”

As the cheer reaches its crescendo, the students erupt in one final big-hearted battle cry. It is a striking moment—not just for the camaraderie, but because the sentiment rings true for anyone watching who didn’t have a high school mountain bike team: We do all wish we were Chargers.