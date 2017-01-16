My Kona – Angi Weston

Views: 4

Angi Weston is all about bikes: she’s a sales rep out of our Bellingham office and spends her weekends as a professional mountain bike coach focusing on women’s skills clinics. She’s a shredder, but more than that, an enabler of others to push their own riding and to become more comfortable riding technical terrain.

As a growth-minded teacher and mentor, Angi sees the challenges we face with mountain biking as positive practice for challenging situations elsewhere in life:

“The world needs more people, especially women and girls, who have more faith in their abilities on a bike, and in life.” – Angi Weston

Ah yes, Angi truly is a rider, finding those parallels so she can continue to think about bikes just a little bit longer.