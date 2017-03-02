Pearl Izumi | 1:1 NextStep MTB Footwear

Views: 2

Last we checked, riding your mountain bike occasionally involves something none of us love talking about: Walking your mountain bike. Which is fine. Unless you’re wearing a shoe with a board-stiff sole and slippery plastic lugs. In which case it can really blow. Which is why we design our mountain bike shoes to combine amazing rigidity for cranking out the power, with a proper amount of torsional flex and compliant grip for hiking like a billy goat. In short, it’s a shoe for real mountain bike rides. Where all too often, you aren’t always riding.