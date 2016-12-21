RHYTHM – Mountain Biking’s Best Rip Mega Course

Views: 6

►CLICK for the full story behind this epic track: http://win.gs/2idc1j3

Fast, big, flowy, and faster again — rip mountain biking’s mega course with the sport’s wildest rippers.

“This course is something that I’ve always wanted to ride or build,” says Rhythm course creator Bas van Steenbergen, “Having these super technical rhythm sections, big jumps and sick turns all in one trail was a dream come true for me.”

Watch the video above to see van Steenbergen’s super trail shredded by the best — Brett Rheeder, Carson Storch, Ryan “R-Dogg” Howard, Mitch Ropelato, Thomas Vanderham and Tom van Steenbergen — and click the link above for more videos and the story behind the setup!