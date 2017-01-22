Richie Schley and Brett Tippie Shred The Peak – The OG Freeride Location!
One of the first true freeride lines ever captured on film, The Peak, snakes a sheer chute over suburban Kamloops, British Columbia — it’s a quick and skinny route to the bottom, and as Richie Schley laments teetering on the top spire that starts the run, “This is gnarly exposure and it’s windy as ever.”
Skid into mountain bike history as Schley links in with fellow Mountain Bike Hall of Fame member Brett Tippie, who drops in from another spire and links into the original Peak line — lean back and heavy on the brakes, this is old school at its finest.
