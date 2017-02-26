Riding Cheeseman DH Trail in New Zealand with Nate Hills

Views: 1

Mountain Biking the Cheeseman DH trail in New Zealand with Ted Morton. This is one of Craigieburn’s finest sections of trail. I will be in NZ for a few weeks, stay tuned for more sweet as trail rides.#FollowCamFriday, all 4K, all damn day.

