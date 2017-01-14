Riding Crested Butte’s Avery Trail with Nate Hills

Views: 3

Mountain biking Avery Trail in Crested Butte, Colorado. Evolution Bike Park would play host to this year’s Big Mountain Enduro Finals event and this track was stage 7. Join Krunk Shox, Duncan Nason, Mason Bond, and a host of others, as we practice this stage before the race. Stage 7 actually ran on a section of Boulder Mason near the bottom of the track. FollowCamFriday, Season 2, Episode 9. All 4k, all the time.

Crested Butte just received 100 inches of snow over the last week and that got me reminiscing about last summer. Safe to say that Avery is thoroughly covered. This was shot in September 2016.