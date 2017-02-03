Riding Lower Whistler with Nate Hills

Views: 2

Mountain biking the lower Whistler Bike Park trails. Follow Cam Friday, picking up where we left off in last week’s episode. This is how we got to the bottom after riding Top of the World. This is basically No Joke, Freight Train, Mckenzie River, Del Boca Vista, Lower A-Line, finishing our 5000ft descent. Ridden by Adrian Camposilvan, Will Cadham, Ben Forbes and Krunk Shox. #Followcamfriday, all 4K, all day.

