SRAM Launches Carbon ROAM 50 Wheels
NEW SRAM MTB ROAM 50 WHEELS
EVERYDAY CARBON CHAMP
SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our DOUBLE TIME™ hub, the new ROAM 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new ROAM 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders
- 25mm internal rim width
- Hookless, tubeless-ready rim
- DOUBLE TIME™ hubs for quick engagement
- Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange
- Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM
MSRP PRICE (Front/Rear) $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646
Sizes: 29”
Spoke Count: 24
Spoke Pattern: 2 Cross
Spoke Type: Bladed, Double-Butted 2.0 to 1.8mm
Finish: Unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included
Internal rim width: 25mm
Part Weight : (Front 15×100 765g) (Rear 12×142 XD™ 890g) (Pair 1,655g)
Rim: Carbon Clincher, hookless tubeless-ready asymmetrical profile
Hubs: DOUBLE TIME™—Four pawl, SPEEDBALL™ sealed cartridge bearings, 6-bolt disc
External Nipples : Aluminum
Cassette compatibility: SRAM XD™, SRAM/Shimano MTB
Front Axle Compatibility
- QR
- 15x100mm—regular or torque caps
- BOOST™ 15x110mm—regular or torque caps
- PREDICTIVE STEERING™
Rear Axle Compatibility
- QR
- 12x142mm
- BOOST™ 12x148mm
- End caps available separately for QR or 12x135mm
Technologies:
SOLO SPOKE™
DOUBLE TIME™
SPEEDBALL™
SIDE SWAP™
XD™ driver body
CARBON TUNED
BOOST™
PREDICTIVE STEERING™
