SRAM Launches Carbon ROAM 50 Wheels

NEW SRAM MTB ROAM 50 WHEELS

EVERYDAY CARBON CHAMP

SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our DOUBLE TIME™ hub, the new ROAM 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new ROAM 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders
  • 25mm internal rim width
  • Hookless, tubeless-ready rim
  • DOUBLE TIME™ hubs for quick engagement
  • Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange
  • Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM

MSRP PRICE (Front/Rear) $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646

Sizes: 29”

Spoke Count: 24

Spoke Pattern: 2 Cross

Spoke Type: Bladed, Double-Butted 2.0 to 1.8mm

Finish: Unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included

Internal rim width: 25mm

Part Weight : (Front 15×100 765g) (Rear 12×142 XD™ 890g) (Pair 1,655g)

Rim: Carbon Clincher, hookless tubeless-ready asymmetrical profile

Hubs: DOUBLE TIME™—Four pawl, SPEEDBALL™ sealed cartridge bearings, 6-bolt disc

External Nipples : Aluminum

Cassette compatibility: SRAM XD™, SRAM/Shimano MTB

Front Axle Compatibility

  • QR
  • 15x100mm—regular or torque caps
  • BOOST™ 15x110mm—regular or torque caps
  • PREDICTIVE STEERING™

Rear Axle Compatibility

  • QR
  • 12x142mm
  • BOOST™ 12x148mm
  • End caps available separately for QR or 12x135mm

Technologies:

SOLO SPOKE™

DOUBLE TIME™

SPEEDBALL™

SIDE SWAP™

XD™ driver body

CARBON TUNED

BOOST™

PREDICTIVE STEERING™

