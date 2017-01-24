SRAM Launches Carbon ROAM 50 Wheels

Views: 1

NEW SRAM MTB ROAM 50 WHEELS

EVERYDAY CARBON CHAMP

SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our DOUBLE TIME™ hub, the new ROAM 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new ROAM 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders

25mm internal rim width

Hookless, tubeless-ready rim

DOUBLE TIME™ hubs for quick engagement

Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange

Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM

MSRP PRICE (Front/Rear) $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646

Sizes: 29”

Spoke Count: 24

Spoke Pattern: 2 Cross

Spoke Type: Bladed, Double-Butted 2.0 to 1.8mm

Finish: Unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included

Internal rim width: 25mm

Part Weight : (Front 15×100 765g) (Rear 12×142 XD™ 890g) (Pair 1,655g)

Rim: Carbon Clincher, hookless tubeless-ready asymmetrical profile

Hubs: DOUBLE TIME™—Four pawl, SPEEDBALL™ sealed cartridge bearings, 6-bolt disc

External Nipples : Aluminum

Cassette compatibility: SRAM XD™, SRAM/Shimano MTB

Front Axle Compatibility

QR

15x100mm—regular or torque caps

BOOST™ 15x110mm—regular or torque caps

PREDICTIVE STEERING™

Rear Axle Compatibility

QR

12x142mm

BOOST™ 12x148mm

End caps available separately for QR or 12x135mm

Technologies:

SOLO SPOKE™

DOUBLE TIME™

SPEEDBALL™

SIDE SWAP™

XD™ driver body

CARBON TUNED

BOOST™

PREDICTIVE STEERING™