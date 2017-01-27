Stan’s NOTUBES – Bravo

Views: 1

Built for all-day trail rides and enduro racing, and developed with the World Championship-winning Atherton DH Team, our new Bravo wheelset rethinks carbon ﬁber from the ground up. The Bravo’s Radial Impact Absorbing Carbon Technology (RiACT) is three times stiffer than our aluminum rims laterally, but absorbs radial impacts to withstand bigger hits and roll faster. Patented Bead Socket tubeless technology improves traction, and creates a lighter, stronger rim. Weighing less than 1720g (29″), the Bravo’s 32mm WideRight proﬁle increases tire volume without negatively affecting tread shape or sidewall height. With the added durability and quick engagement of our new Neo and Neo Ultimate hubs, the Bravo is the new benchmark for all trail wheelsets.