The New PROFRAME From FOX

The PROFRAME helmet is the lightest and most breathable full face helmet Fox has ever created. Designed to perform at the highest levels for the aggressive all mountain rider and enduro racer, it packs DH certified protection into a superlight shell via our patent pending fully integrated chinbar. With 24 big bore vents the PROFRAME offers OPEN FACE level airflow and breathability to keep you cool on even the longest and MOST CHALLENGING climbs; and once you reach

the top it gives you the confidence to RIDE. WIDE OPEN. on even the toughest of descents.

“The Great Divide”

The Generators

Century Media Records Ltd.