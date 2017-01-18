Mountain Bike Action Magazine


Thomas Vanderham & Brett Rheeder Follow Cam

Thomas Vanderham’s POV following Brett Rheeder down “The Joker” at Big White, while riding fast, big, and smooth. Shot during filming for “Rhythm” for Red Bull.

Brandon
