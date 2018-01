Views: 0

Mountain Biking Teocalli Ridge trail in Crested Butte, Colorado. It’s not often that I get to ride in front of the camera. This Follow Cam Friday episode was filmed by Alex Mcguiness in September of 2016. Teo is one of the better descents in the Butte and is currently covered by 10 feet of snow. Yay Summer! FollowCamFriday, all 4k, all damn day.