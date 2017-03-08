WANT TO OWN A PIECE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING HISTORY

OWN A PIECE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING HISTORY

BID ON EIGHT FOX FORKS IN EIGHT WEEKS

DURING THE 2016 RACE SEASON, WE HAD THE TOP MAN AND WOMAN LEADING THE DH WORLD CUP SERIES AND OUR TOP 5 RAMPAGE ATHLETES ON ORANGE 40s, ALONG WITH THE MAN LEADING THE EWS ON AN ORANGE 36 — NOW THESE FORKS ARE UP FOR GRABS.

NOT JUST EYE CANDY Treasure it as memorabilia or run it on your bike. Each fork has been signed by the athlete, has a custom wall display, and will come with its own unique, course-crafted dings and scuffs, and even a little dust.

Because the steerer tube lengths were cut to length and might not fit your bike, FOX factory race techs have serviced them to include a new crown, steerer tube, and Kashima coated upper tubes, fresh oil, and set them up to the rider’s last competition settings.

Please note that we stand behind the product, but can not replace the orange lower if it becomes damaged. An equivalent replacement part will be used in its place.

BIDDING STARTS AT JUST 99 CENTS USD No reserve will be set and shipping is free worldwide.