WANT TO OWN A PIECE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING HISTORY

Views:
4

OWN A PIECE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING HISTORY

BID ON EIGHT FOX FORKS IN EIGHT WEEKS

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 3.03.27 PMDURING THE 2016 RACE SEASON, WE HAD THE TOP MAN AND WOMAN LEADING THE DH WORLD CUP SERIES AND OUR TOP 5 RAMPAGE ATHLETES ON ORANGE 40s, ALONG WITH THE MAN LEADING THE EWS ON AN ORANGE 36 — NOW THESE FORKS ARE UP FOR GRABS.

NOT JUST EYE CANDY Treasure it as memorabilia or run it on your bike. Each fork has been signed by the athlete, has a custom wall display, and will come with its own unique, course-crafted dings and scuffs, and even a little dust.

Because the steerer tube lengths were cut to length and might not fit your bike, FOX factory race techs have serviced them to include a new crown, steerer tube, and Kashima coated upper tubes, fresh oil, and set them up to the rider’s last competition settings.

Please note that we stand behind the product, but can not replace the orange lower if it becomes damaged. An equivalent replacement part will be used in its place.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 3.08.34 PM

BIDDING STARTS AT JUST 99 CENTS USD No reserve will be set and shipping is free worldwide.

BID NOW

 THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at [email protected]
____________________________________

Magnum
You might also like

GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD 2018 TEAM BIKES

MEET THE RIDERS AND THEIR RIDES: Nino Schurter

Trail Grams: Wrecking Crew & Shop Props

The Perfect Bike Set-Up for a Mountain Bike Stage Race

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @mountainbikeaction

X
MBA-footer_sub1_02MBA-footer_sub1_03
¤