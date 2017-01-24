What’s in your pack? Rebecca Rusch’s MTB Camelback Survival Kit
Learn what Rebecca brings with her on every ride. Be prepared! What are the deal breakers? Things to keep your body and bike functioning. Links for all of the items below.
REBECCA’S SURVIVAL KIT
Camelbak Rogue Pack- http://bit.ly/2jWAOMq
-BODY FUNCTIONING
GU Roctane- Sea Salt Chocolate- http://bit.ly/2jnvot2
GU Chews- http://bit.ly/2k0b6XK
Electrolyte tablets- for cramping, electrolytes and a little ginger to help your stomach- http://bit.ly/2jnGluT
Stroopwafel- http://bit.ly/2jnGluT
Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight and Waterlight .7 Kit
http://bit.ly/2jup6Wu
ASSOS Ultra Light Rain Jacket
http://bit.ly/2k0nRli
Sea to Summit Sea Ultraist Dry Sack
http://bit.ly/2kqsyS4
Beyond Coastal Sunscreen Stick http://bit.ly/2kfKTBL
BIKE FUNCTIONING
SRAM Rockshox Shock Pump
http://bit.ly/2jOP9bB
Crankbrothers Sterling S Tire Pump
http://bit.ly/2jWYW1p
Crankbrothers CO2 inflator & cartridges
http://bit.ly/2juuxob
Maxxis tire tube with correct value stem length
http://bit.ly/2j2nveg
Maxxis Tire lever
http://bit.ly/2kqdwLV
SRAM Eagle Derailleur Hanger (one specific for your bike)
http://bit.ly/2k0u7tf
SRAM Eagle Powerlock Chain Connector (quick link specific for your chain)
http://bit.ly/2j2iYs2
SRAM disk brake pads
http://bit.ly/2kpunCR
Extra Crankbrothers Bike Cleats (multi-day events)
http://bit.ly/2kqtHsJ
WD-40 Bike chain lube
http://bit.ly/2kfMU17
Crankbrothers m19 bike tool with chain breaker
http://bit.ly/2jOXCfb
Genuine Innovations Tire Rope Plugs for sidewall tear http://bit.ly/2jOPCKT
Duck tape
Tire boot (or use a GU wrapper)
EXTRAS AND REBA’S SPECIAL TIPS
Surgical gloves
Shower cap
Two zip lock bags (for feet)
Thin rain jacket
