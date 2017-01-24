What’s in your pack? Rebecca Rusch’s MTB Camelback Survival Kit

Views: 2

Learn what Rebecca brings with her on every ride. Be prepared! What are the deal breakers? Things to keep your body and bike functioning. Links for all of the items below.

REBECCA’S SURVIVAL KIT

Camelbak Rogue Pack- http://bit.ly/2jWAOMq

-BODY FUNCTIONING

GU Roctane- Sea Salt Chocolate- http://bit.ly/2jnvot2

GU Chews- http://bit.ly/2k0b6XK

Electrolyte tablets- for cramping, electrolytes and a little ginger to help your stomach- http://bit.ly/2jnGluT

Stroopwafel- http://bit.ly/2jnGluT

Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight and Waterlight .7 Kit

http://bit.ly/2jup6Wu

ASSOS Ultra Light Rain Jacket

http://bit.ly/2k0nRli

Sea to Summit Sea Ultraist Dry Sack

http://bit.ly/2kqsyS4

Beyond Coastal Sunscreen Stick http://bit.ly/2kfKTBL

BIKE FUNCTIONING

SRAM Rockshox Shock Pump

http://bit.ly/2jOP9bB

Crankbrothers Sterling S Tire Pump

http://bit.ly/2jWYW1p

Crankbrothers CO2 inflator & cartridges

http://bit.ly/2juuxob

Maxxis tire tube with correct value stem length

http://bit.ly/2j2nveg

Maxxis Tire lever

http://bit.ly/2kqdwLV

SRAM Eagle Derailleur Hanger (one specific for your bike)

http://bit.ly/2k0u7tf

SRAM Eagle Powerlock Chain Connector (quick link specific for your chain)

http://bit.ly/2j2iYs2

SRAM disk brake pads

http://bit.ly/2kpunCR

Extra Crankbrothers Bike Cleats (multi-day events)

http://bit.ly/2kqtHsJ

WD-40 Bike chain lube

http://bit.ly/2kfMU17

Crankbrothers m19 bike tool with chain breaker

http://bit.ly/2jOXCfb

Genuine Innovations Tire Rope Plugs for sidewall tear http://bit.ly/2jOPCKT

Duck tape

Tire boot (or use a GU wrapper)

EXTRAS AND REBA’S SPECIAL TIPS

Surgical gloves

Shower cap

Two zip lock bags (for feet)

Thin rain jacket