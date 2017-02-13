Win A YT Jeffsy For Just A Buck

Carlsbad, Calif. (February 13, 2017) – TASCO MTB announces its annual Bike for a Buck promotion with this year’s proceeds benefiting the World Bicycle Relief. TASCO MTB partnered with YT Industries, CamelBak, SRAM and Bike Mag to offer amazing prizes throughout this promotion, with the grand prize winner receiving a YT Jeffsy CF One. Ticket entries are $1 with no limit on the number of tickets a person can purchase. The more tickets purchased, the more money is raised to support World Bicycle Relief.

“TASCO MTB was founded around the shared love and passion we all have for riding bikes,” said Nate Miller, Founder of TASCO MTB. “World Bicycle Relief is one of the most impactful groups helping people globally through the power of bicycles and proving these amazing machines can change lives.”

World Bicycle Relief builds and distributes specifically-designed, locally assembled, rugged bicycles. With the experience and expertise gained over the last ten years designing and delivering more than 300,000 Buffalo Bicycles, World Bicycle Relief has developed an efficient innovating and scalable model to successfully address the great need for reliable, affordable transportation in rural areas of developing countries.

Anyone can purchase tickets for $1 each and for every $10 spent on TASCO MTB products that person will receive one ticket. The promotion ends March 5, 2017 at 12:00am PST. For more information and details please visit https://www.tasco-mtb.com/pages/bike-for-a-buck and use #bikeforabuck. For more information on World Bicycle Relief please visit https://worldbicyclerelief.org/story/