Review – 2018 Giant Reign Advanced 1

The Giant Reign has long been known for being a plush, long-travel machine built for conquering climbs and obliterating descents. The Reign quickly became the bike of choice for the most hard-core trail riders, later shifting its attention…
World Cup Results: Huge Upset in South Africa for Elite Men

Langvad takes Elite Women; Chloe Woodruff is top American

The World Cup season opened Saturday in Stellenbosch, South Africa with a major upset. New Zealand's Sam Gaze (Specialized) beat Nino by one second at the finish. Check out the results below. stel_xco_me_results_x UCI MTB WORLD CUP -…
Up Close – Nino’s 2018 Scott Spark RC 900

The frame: The benchmark weight of 1779g (incl. shock and hardware) of the team's Spark RC 900 was not only achieved by utilizing the lightest and most exclusive HMX carbon fibers but also thanks to our sophisticated carbon lay-up…
Stellenbosch Course Preview with Nino

Nino Schurter and Andrew Neethling go head to head on the first stop course of the UCI MTB World Cup XCO season 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Who do you think will win the first stage? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azTdfVP8tPE
2018 Pivot Cycles Athlete Camp

The 2018 season is here and all of here at Pivot are gearing up for another great year of riding, racing and building some of the best damn bikes to hit the trail… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ci-zQuvhO0 Pivot Factory Racing is…
Kona Announces 2018 Team Roster

https://vimeo.com/255057946 Spring is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: bike season is near! We're excited to kick things off by announcing our 2018 roster, which is chock full of speed, talent, and creativity,…
e*thirteen Introduces 170mm Dropper

MORE TRAVEL. LESS LENGTH. UPDATED INTERNALS. When our first seatposts launched in 2016, we dubbed them "RELIABLE. SERVICEABLE. AFFORDABLE." Being fully mechanical, coil sprung, and well thought out, there was little opportunity for error.…
