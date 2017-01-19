POV – Shimano Fest Short Track Course

Views: 1

Take a quick onboard lap around the Short Track UCI Mountain Bike Course with Spencer Rathkamp. Shimano Fest takes place in Sao Paulo Brazil at the Jockey Club. The mtb course takes you over a bunch of man made features like tabletops, drops, and flyovers. There are also other features like berms, rollers, and jumps before you ride into a technical root section. Also there is a short rock section that can be a bit tricky. Watch as Spencer follows the Sense Bike Rider through the heavy power course. Towards the end, you can follow around a Brazilian Olympian.

Filmed on a gopro hero 4 black edition.